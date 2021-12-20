3 of the Best Employee Scheduling Tools to Boost Productivity

Make life easier for you and your team members by implementing one of the business scheduling tools listed below. Plus, check out our resources page to discover even more solutions to boost productivity, retention, and employee wellness.

Do you know how much time per week you spend organizing schedules for your workers? If you’re not using an employee scheduling tool, then you’re likely wasting time on a tedious task instead of focusing on important daily operations. You might even be contributing to employee burnout and reduced morale due to inefficient practices.

It’s Time to Try These Employee Scheduling Tools

When I Work

Think about what you can do with an extra 15 hours per week. Then, consider making it a reality by implementing the time-saving employee scheduling app, When I Work. It allows you and your workers to manage PTO, swap shifts, and see availability directly from the app. When I Work even comes with an auto-scheduling feature that organizes shifts with a single click. Best of all, it’s proven to reduce the need for overtime, decreasing labor costs by an average of 20%.

Homebase

Homebase is one of the best scheduling tools for businesses that primarily hire hourly employees. It’s specifically designed to empower the hourly workforce with schedule templates, alerts to avoid overtime, and automatic text reminders for employees who have upcoming shifts. Over 100,000 employers trust the Homebase employee schedule maker, and it’s listed among the top 50 business apps for Apple devices.

Shiftboard

Some of the top brands in the world, like Shell and Salesforce, use Shiftboard’s online employee scheduling tool. On average, Shiftboard users are able to make the scheduling process 30% more efficient and increase shift coverage rates by 88%. Plus, Shiftboard allows you to choose between two subscription options depending on whether you’re a production-centric or service-centric organization. There are plans for every industry, from manufacturing to health care.

Shift Your Attention to Employee Retention

While all of these online shift scheduling tools can help businesses boost productivity and streamline operations, there’s a crucial first step missing: hiring the best workers. Luckily, Sprockets’ Applicant Matching System predicts new-hire success with pinpoint precision.

Our solution takes the guesswork out of the hiring process by revealing which applicants share key traits with your top-performing workers. Plus, the simple scoring system makes it easy to make the best decisions every time, drastically improving employee retention. We’ve helped numerous businesses maintain stable staffing levels despite the labor crisis, and we’d like to help you achieve the same level of success!